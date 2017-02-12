38866
38403

Penticton  

Crash near Trout Creek

- | Story: 188674

UPDATE: 6:56 p.m.

One ambulance was seen leaving the scene of the crash without its lights on. Shortly after that, another police vehicle was headed to the scene.

Cars were lined up for over a kilometre, though as of around 6:30 the northbound lane did begin to see some slow movement.

Castanet will continue to update as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 6:27 p.m.

Traffic is backed up on Highway 97 north of Penticton in the Trout Creek area following a car crash. 

Police officers are on the scene.

Traffic heading southbound continues to flow normally.

Castanet will update as soon as details become available.

–with files from Kate Bouey
