38737
34523

Penticton  

Talk romance with the city

- | Story: 188671

The City of Penticton is taking Valentine's Day as an opportunity to hear what people love about Penticton – and what they'd love to see improved.

City staff, clad in red shirts and carrying bags of candy, will be hitting the streets throughout Tuesday to talk to people about the official community plan.

Staff are expected to hit at least 10 spots throughout the city, but people can add their own thoughts online as well at the city's engagement website.

The approximate schedule is as follows:

  • 8:30 – 9:00 – SOEC Walking Track
  • 9:15 – 10:45 – Downtown Businesses (Front Street)
  • 11:00 – 11:30 – Jumping Beans 
  • 11:15 – 11:45 – Community Centre (Gymboree)
  • 11:30 – 12:15 – Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (South Main)
  • 12:00 – 12:45 – Cherry Lane Shopping Centre
  • 11:45 – 12:30 – Downtown Businesses and Streets (Main Street)
  • 1:00 – 2:00 – Princess Margaret Secondary School
  • 4:30 – 5:00 – Memorial Arena
  • 5:00 – 5:30 – Community Centre Pool
Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

38968
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2951116
10006 Giants Head Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,900
more details
38529




Send us your News Tips!


37778


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carder
Carder Penticton SPCA >


39321


TheTango-DailyDose-0203201790

Daily Dose – February 13, 2017

Daily Dose
Sometimes we don’t have explanations either…
TheTango-DailyDose-0203201700
Daily Dose – February 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Exercise full caution when viewing…
madonna_clarifies_names_of_adopted_daughters_estere_and_stelle.jpg
Madonna clarifies names of adopted daughters Estere and Stelle
Music
Madonna has clarified the names of her newly-adopted twin...
This guy knows how to have a good time
This guy knows how to have a good time
Must Watch
Tom Moravec affixed a set of wheels onto a wooden pallet and...
drew_barrymore_hospitalized_after_santa_clarita_diet_concussion.jpg
Drew Barrymore hospitalized after Santa Clarita Diet concussion
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was in hospital for two days after suffering a...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38470
34523