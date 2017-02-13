Talk romance with the city

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer The Peach all dressed up for Valentine's Day this year.

The City of Penticton is taking Valentine's Day as an opportunity to hear what people love about Penticton – and what they'd love to see improved.

City staff, clad in red shirts and carrying bags of candy, will be hitting the streets throughout Tuesday to talk to people about the official community plan.

Staff are expected to hit at least 10 spots throughout the city, but people can add their own thoughts online as well at the city's engagement website.

