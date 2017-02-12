Fishing with the family

Photo: Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC

An estimated 150 people showed up to Yellow Lake Saturday to do some ice fishing with family.

The event was put on by a number of organizations, including BC Fishing, BC Wildlife Federation, the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Conservation Officer Services and Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

"We had a fantastic turnout ... and great weather," said Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC outreach co-ordinator Tanya Laird. "It was a great day for introducing families to the sport of ice fishing, there were lots of locals that came out, but also some families from farther away"

Laird said some of those families came from as far as Abbotsford and Vancouver Island for a day of fishing.

She added that the organization will have a more accurate count of participants on Tuesday.