Future of arenas discussed

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

City staff set up shop at Memorial Arena Saturday to get feedback from the public on Penticton's two aging arenas.

The arena task force information session was the first to be held regarding Memorial and the McLaren Arena.

"Over the next two weeks we will be showing up at Memorial and McLaren just to start the conversation," said engagement consultant JoAnne KIeb. "As we get more studies done we're going to do more formal discussions and presentations with people, with the task force eventually making a recommendation to council based on feedback and other factors."

The task force was recently created to look at how best to deal with Penticton's arenas.

It has a mandate to look at options for Memorial and McLaren, which are 66 and 45 years old respectively, and both in dire need of repairs or replacement, according to city staff.

It is made up of six members from primary user groups and eight from the community and is tasked with weighing the needs of user groups, the condition of existing facilities and the financial impacts and funding options for the buildings.

People at Saturday's information session, timed to go along with the Penticton Minor Hockey Association Novice Tournament, were invited to talk with city staff and view display boards with information on the two sites, community use and the path forward.

Ted Van Troyen, whose wife Darlene has done the concession for Penticton Minor Hockey for years, said it was important for the city to get the feedback because people should have a say on whether the arenas come down or not.

"I think this one, (Memorial), should be saved by all means because of its history," he said. "We get comments from people from out of town all the time that they love this arena. We've never had anyone say it should come down. Everyone we talk to says they should never tear it down."

While longtime Penticton resident Rod King said he's got an open mind going into this.

"One of my concerns is the money aspect of it, and the hidden costs once a contractor gets in there and the cost goes up to fix it," he said.

He added he has some sentimental attachment to the building, but that life goes on and the world changes.

"One of the ideas I had on this was if it makes sense to to build a new building, why couldn't you incorporate a memorial to the memorial," he said. "You could have old photos and keep some of the structure and stories of the people who were here. Just get creative and incorporate old Memorial into something new.

To me that would go a long way."

The next session will be during the Okanagan Region Figure Skating Championships, next weekend, also at Memorial Arena.

Sessions will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 17 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 18.

The city is also offering tours of Memorial Arena on Feb. 23 to share information about the history of the building and its current condition.

Tours will run between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning every hour.

For more information, go here.