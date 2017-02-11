39413
Penticton  

Peach ready for Valentine's

Penticton's iconic Peach is again sporting a new look.

This time around it's hearts and a smile, with Valentine's Day right around the corner.

In December, the largest Santa hat in North America was placed on top of the Peach, next to Okanagan Lake.

The record setting hat was made by Gerry Denis from Sun-oka Boat Tops. It was placed at the location with the help of Greyback Construction.

Handmade of vinyl, the festive hat had a circumference of 56.5 feet, height of 18 feet with a 12.5 foot pompom.

The Peach was also transformed into a jack-o-lantern last Halloween.

 

 

