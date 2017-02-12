39413

Penticton  

Fest of Ale returning

One of the largest and longest running beer festivals in the Pacific Northwest is returning to the Okanagan in the spring.

Guests of the 22nd annual Okanagan Fest of Ale can look forward to sampling beers and ciders from 62 craft breweries in Penticton on April 7 and 8. 

The two-day festival features 175 plus quality crafted brews, ciders and cask ales for tasting, food and live entertainment in an indoor/outdoor venue. 

"Of  the 62 brewers participating, 16 are new to the event and six will be offering estate grown and produced ciders," said  Simon St. Laurent, marketing director for the Fest of Ale.  “We had an overwhelming number of craft brewers interested in participating this year and are thrilled we were able adjust our floor plan to accommodate over 60 top notch breweries from B.C. and beyond."

In addition to hosting a record number of brewers at the event, organizers are anticipating a full house.  

“We’ve partnered with local hoteliers to offer great deals on ticket and accommodation packages and encourage guests of the fest to check out what’s on tap in our craft beer friendly town,"  said St. Laurent.  

New for 2017 attendees is they will now be able to track their tastings on the popular Untappd app. 

“The Untappd platform allows guests easy access to detailed product listings and descriptions for each of the breweries. It’s a great alternative to a printed tasting guide and we encourage guests coming to the festival to check out our venue listing on Untappd at Okanagan Fest of Ale in advance of the event," said St. Laurent. 

For more information, go here.

 

