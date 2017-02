Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Smoke seen from Naramata.

Smoke may be visible in the forests around the Okanagan today, but it's probably nothing to worry about.

The region's fire dispatch centre says today is one of two controlled burn days in the past two and a half months, so residents can expect to see plenty of smoke from prescribed burns.

One such area that's believed to be a controlled burn is up Carmi Road in Penticton, by Campbell Mountain.