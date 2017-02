Photo: Contributed

A Jeep crashed and landed on its roof on Naramata Road early Saturday morning, and the driver fled the scene.

Naramata Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle roll over on the 2200 block of Naramata Road at about 3 a.m.

Fire chief Tony Trovao said the Jeep lost control and landed on its roof, before the driver fled the scene.

The vehicle has Alberta plates.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.