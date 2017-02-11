Saving a language

Photo: Contributed Nsyilxcen UBCO signage

The effort to save endangered indigenous languages in B.C. has been provided with just over $100,000 in funding from the province, towards the development of a formal indigenous language fluency degree.

The Enow’kin Centre on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve has been working to save the Nsyilcen language, spoken by first peoples throughout the Okanagan Valley, for decades, offering classes and partnering with other post-secondary institutions.

“We are working very hard to convince the province and federal governments to understand just the extreme state that we are in, the extreme emergency state that we are in, when it comes to First Nations languages,” said Lauren Terbasket, executive director of the centre.

B.C.’s 203 First Nations communities speak 34 languages, a number that dwarfs most other provinces. Nearly all have fewer than 300 fluent speakers, while many have fewer than a dozen.

In the Okanagan, Terbasket estimates they have about 200 fluent speakers, and 1000-2000 Nsyilcen language learners, partly because of the decades of work the centre has done to develop resources to pass the language on.

“Our languages, our societies are oral societies, so prior to around 20-30 years ago we had no written languages, so the work we’ve had to do is really to build language, alphabets and put out dictionaries and written documentation.”

She admits to being deeply worried about their language, despite the learning infrastructure they have managed to create for it.

“But when I think about those languages where there are two speakers, or six speakers, it's just grief... it's just that place of sadness.”

“There is such a loss of cultural heritage that belongs to Canada, that belongs to this country, it’s a loss everyone,” she added, noting that indigenous language systems are 15,000 - 20,000 years old.

Staff at the En’owkin Centre are “excited,” to work towards the creation of a full indigenous language fluency degree. In 2015, the centre’s first seven language teaching degrees were handed out, but Terbasket says many of the graduates did not acquire the degree to teach.

“They wanted to utilize language for publishing books for instance, for information… for using it in any aspect of community life or employment,” she said, adding this new degree will allow the Nsyilcen language to work its way into more parts of society.

Moving forward, Terbasket would like to see indigenous languages given the same level of importance as a language like French, when it comes to resources like French immersion. On the ground in communities, Terbasket challenges people to try to learn one word a day - which can snowball into speaking fluency in just a couple years.