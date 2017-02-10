38866

Penticton  

Boil-water notice issued

A months-old boil-water advisory for the community of Willowbrook has been upgraded to a full boil-water notice by Interior Health and the RDOS.

The advisory was first issued in December, after samples tested positive for low counts of total coliforms.

The upgraded notice is in response to an emergency situation that has resulted in the loss of water pressure throughout the entire system. It will stay in effect until further notice.

Residents are advised to use an alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, oral hygiene and food preparation/cooking purposes for a full minute.

In a media release, the RDOS says publics works staff and contractors are working to have the system up and running as soon as possible.

