Canada150 mosaic unveiled

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Local dignitaries gathered outside the Cleland Theatre on Friday for the unveiling of the Canada 150 Tile Mosaic.

The tile mosaic, 8 feet wide by 8 feet high, is made up of individual tiles painted by the local community to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

"This mural is something special that involved the community," Mayor Andrew Jakubeit told those in attendance. "We need to celebrate art and culture more often and this is a great location for the community to be visually reminded of how special Penticton truly is.

Hopefully this year you will focus on things that inspire you, things that make you proud, not only to be a Pentictonite, but a Canadian."

In 2015, the city was accepted as a host community to participate in the Canada 150 Mosaic Tile Project to celebrate the anniversary.

The goal of the program is to create approximately 150 murals involving all provinces and territories with each mural representing a train car.

The murals will be joined virtually to form a 365 meter long virtual “mosaic train” representing the unification of Canada.

Jakubeit was joined at the unveiling by council members Judy Sentes and Tarik Sayeed, the city's CEO Peter Weeber, representatives from MP Dick Canning's office, as well as members of the community.