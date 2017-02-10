38737

Penticton  

Canada150 mosaic unveiled

- | Story: 188527

Local dignitaries gathered outside the Cleland Theatre on Friday for the unveiling of the Canada 150 Tile Mosaic.

The tile mosaic, 8 feet wide by 8 feet high, is made up of individual tiles painted by the local community  to commemorate Canada’s 150th  birthday.

"This mural is something special that involved the community," Mayor Andrew Jakubeit told those in attendance. "We need to celebrate art and culture more often and this is a great location for the community to be visually reminded of how special Penticton truly is.

Hopefully this year you will focus on things that inspire you, things that make you proud, not only to be a Pentictonite, but a Canadian."

In 2015, the city was accepted as a host community to participate in the Canada 150 Mosaic Tile Project to celebrate the anniversary.

The goal of the program is to create approximately 150 murals involving all provinces and territories with each  mural representing a train car.

The murals will be joined virtually to form a 365 meter long virtual “mosaic train” representing the unification of Canada.

Jakubeit was joined at the unveiling by council members Judy Sentes and Tarik Sayeed, the city's CEO Peter Weeber, representatives from MP Dick Canning's office, as well as members of the community.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

38453
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2946146
MAGALA PLACE CONDOMINIUMS
$0
more details
38819




Send us your News Tips!


37778


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Paul
Paul Penticton SPCA >


39353


Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.42.20 AM

Not a great start to the day

Must Watch
Yeah, it’s probably best just to go back to bed at this point.
shakira_donald_trump_threatens_every_humans_safety.jpg
Shakira: ‘Donald Trump threatens every human’s safety’
Music
Colombian superstar Shakira fears for minorities under new U.S.
Bison reintroduced to Banff National Park
Bison reintroduced to Banff National Park
Must Watch
Ok, Banff National Park officially has the best unboxing video...
TheTango-FridayFails-0125201735
Friday Fails – February 10, 2017
Galleries
Even the fire department couldn’t avoid making the list...
TheTango-FridayFails-0111201748
Friday Fails – February 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
“At least you tried…”
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020