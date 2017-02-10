38737

Penticton  

Family struggling after fire

- | Story: 188520

A Penticton family that lost everything in a house fire last month has continued to struggle despite an outpouring of community support.

William Mathison, Tanya Mercier and their three children were left homeless when a fire ripped through their rented home on Government Street. Making matters worse, the family did not have tenants insurance.

That lack of insurance has continued to haunt them, as they are forced to personally shovel out their burned out belongings and remove torched furniture from the home, which Mathison says has tested positive for asbestos.

A restoration company supplied the couple with plastic protective suits, but they have been forced to spend a large portion of the community's donations on chemicals and cleaning supplies.

Castanet called a local insurance company, which confirmed tenants are responsible to remove all their contents after a fire if they did not have insurance.

“It’s caused me so much anxiety ... I can’t go there, I can’t even go in the house, it makes me angry, upset and ruins me,” Mathison said.

The family has been living in a motel and expect to be evicted for tourist season this spring. They were forced to send their twin three year olds to stay with family, while their eight-year-old is with them.

Their cat and dog are with friends and family, but have made finding a permanent place to live a “horrible” experience.

“First place we found said that we could have animals, but when we went there, they told us we had to pick one and get rid of the other,” Mathison said.

“Everything is $2,000 and up – that we can’t afford,” Mathison said, adding they are looking for a three- or four-bedroom house.

“I’m looking at 10 places a day, and everything is just way out of our price range … it’s getting scarier by the day,” he added.

Ideally, Mathison would like to have his father-in-law move in with them, which was the plan prior to the fire. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

38968
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2946146
MAGALA PLACE CONDOMINIUMS
$0
more details
37148




Send us your News Tips!


37778


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Paul
Paul Penticton SPCA >


37593


Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.42.20 AM

Not a great start to the day

Must Watch
Yeah, it’s probably best just to go back to bed at this point.
shakira_donald_trump_threatens_every_humans_safety.jpg
Shakira: ‘Donald Trump threatens every human’s safety’
Music
Colombian superstar Shakira fears for minorities under new U.S.
Bison reintroduced to Banff National Park
Bison reintroduced to Banff National Park
Must Watch
Ok, Banff National Park officially has the best unboxing video...
TheTango-FridayFails-0125201735
Friday Fails – February 10, 2017
Galleries
Even the fire department couldn’t avoid making the list...
TheTango-FridayFails-0111201748
Friday Fails – February 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
“At least you tried…”
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38470
34523