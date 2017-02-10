Family struggling after fire

A Penticton family that lost everything in a house fire last month has continued to struggle despite an outpouring of community support.

William Mathison, Tanya Mercier and their three children were left homeless when a fire ripped through their rented home on Government Street. Making matters worse, the family did not have tenants insurance.

That lack of insurance has continued to haunt them, as they are forced to personally shovel out their burned out belongings and remove torched furniture from the home, which Mathison says has tested positive for asbestos.

A restoration company supplied the couple with plastic protective suits, but they have been forced to spend a large portion of the community's donations on chemicals and cleaning supplies.

Castanet called a local insurance company, which confirmed tenants are responsible to remove all their contents after a fire if they did not have insurance.

“It’s caused me so much anxiety ... I can’t go there, I can’t even go in the house, it makes me angry, upset and ruins me,” Mathison said.

The family has been living in a motel and expect to be evicted for tourist season this spring. They were forced to send their twin three year olds to stay with family, while their eight-year-old is with them.

Their cat and dog are with friends and family, but have made finding a permanent place to live a “horrible” experience.

“First place we found said that we could have animals, but when we went there, they told us we had to pick one and get rid of the other,” Mathison said.

“Everything is $2,000 and up – that we can’t afford,” Mathison said, adding they are looking for a three- or four-bedroom house.

“I’m looking at 10 places a day, and everything is just way out of our price range … it’s getting scarier by the day,” he added.

Ideally, Mathison would like to have his father-in-law move in with them, which was the plan prior to the fire.