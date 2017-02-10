38737
Penticton  

Decades of local trucking

A Penticton transportation company founded in 1958 was recognized for its longevity in the community this week.

Berry & Smith Trucking Ltd. was given the “Long Time Family Business Community Service Award” by the local branch of the Okanagan Historical Society.

"We are recognizing it because it's such a community oriented company and it has been really diverse, starting out as trucking and then going into school buses," said president Karen Collins.

Berry and Smith Trucking was born when Stu Berry’s fruit hauling business and Ted Smith’s fruit trucking and Naramata school bus firm joined forces in 1958.

The company was able to grow, and ten years after being incorporated Berry & Smith purchased Carter brothers, a Penticton company that had operated trucks and school buses for the school district.

In the early 1970’s, the business purchased its first tractor trailer, enabling them to transport freight around the valley, later expanding to larger markets like Vancouver.

The acquisition of the Penticton school bus contract in 1964 and the Penticton transit system in 1977 established a transit service in Penticton, and Berry & Smith has been operating both ever since.

Today, they are still going strong and credit their ongoing success to their loyal employees.

"I'm overwhelmed. It's very nice," said Mark Berry, who runs the company with his brother Matt Berry, of the award. "And Kudos to dad and Ted for getting it started and dad always being fair to employees."

The handing out of the award is tied to Heritage Week, hosted by the historical society, taking place at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton next week.

