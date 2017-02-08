38866

Penticton  

Bid to host Canada's cities

Penticton could be host to dozens of mayors and councillors from across the country in 2019, if a bid to host the Federation of Canadian Municipalities is successful.

City council voted unanimously in favour of endorsing a bid by Spectra, which operates the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, which could bring the FCM board of directors to town for either March or September in 2019.

Dean Clarke with Spectra made the case to council, noting that the meetings typically bring up to 150 lawmakers from municipalities across the country.

“It’s a very prestigious event; approximately 600 hotel room nights and an estimated economic impact of $200,000 comes from this convention,” Clarke said. “There is a financial commitment that the city must commit to. Our estimate is about $26,500.”

The city would be required to pay for transportation for attendees between hotels and the conference, and events the city puts on during the meetings.

Though he did ultimately vote in favour of the bid, Mayor Jakubeit expressed some concern over the event, noting that sporting events would likely bring more attention to the city.

“In terms of 150 bureaucrats, I’m not sure we’ll get the same media exposure as those other events,” he said.

Coun. Judy Sentes voiced support for the motion, however, noting that any opportunity to “bring the nation to our city is dollars well spent.”

“I think this an incredible opportunity to promote Penticton – our facilities, all the amenities that we have.”

The bid is due by the end of this week.

