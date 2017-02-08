Vees back on track

Dustin Godfrey

The Penticton Vees took five of six possible points in the past week, breaking from their previous struggles in the new year.

That came during a three-game road trip, starting with a 4-2 win against the Centennials in Merritt, followed by a three-point shutout against the Clippers in Nanaimo. But the back-to-back wins were capped off, with a 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Grizzlies in Victoria.

“Much better results, and more importantly, probably even, just the way we played was back to normal,” Vees head coach Fred Harbinson said in this week’s edition of Vees’ View with Coach Harbinson. “Unfortunately you give up the overtime goal, but it could have went either way.”

“I thought it was one of the best hockey games that we’ve been involved in in the last couple of years to be honest,” he added. “It was real fast paced, it looked like a college hockey game, and great tape-to-tape plays, there was physicality, there was great goaltending; a little bit of everything.”

The winning goal in double-overtime by Grizzlies left-winger Nathan Looysen was no shame for the Vees, according to Harbinson.

“If you’re going to lose, you’ve got to lose on a goal like that,” he said.

Harbinson adds that despite the Vees ending a long road trip with the game against the Grizzlies, who had previously played at home, the Vees made them work for the win.

“We skated with them, if not made them play catch-up with us,” he said. “Unfortunately, we had a couple of chances to make it two-nothing, we don’t, gives them the opportunity to tie it, they did, and you’ve got to give them credit for finishing it off.”

Despite that latest loss, Harbinson says it looks like the Vees are back on track.

“We talked about getting the snowball moving in the right direction, downhill, and I think we’re doing that now.”