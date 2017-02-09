38866

Penticton  

Near-death group growing

- | Story: 188288

A local group focused on talking and learning about near-death experiences is getting strong support in the South Okanagan.

The couple who started  the local chapter of the International Association of Near Death Studies, Jose and Anastasia Hernandez, said they have had a good showing at meetings and now have a permanent meeting location in Penticton starting in March.

Those meetings will be held at Oasis United Church on Skaha Lake Road.

"We are really happy about this, this will be good for us," said Anastasia Hernandez. "We can house more people as we get more response."

IANDS is a nonprofit that promotes the responsible exploration of near death and their effects on people's lives.

Jose almost lost his life when medication prescribed to him for a workplace injury shut down his lungs and eventually his heart. After spending three years seeing psychiatrists, he found IANDS.

Once the couple moved to the Okanagan, they connected with a retired nurse counselor who also had been trying to start a local chapter.

The meetings at Oasis will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on the second Saturday of the month at the church, starting March 11.

Their last meeting at their current location in Summerland, will be this Friday.

People interested can RSVP to info@innerimmersion.com.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2649037
1000-1631 Dickson Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$369,900
more details
38968




Send us your News Tips!


37778


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Nudge
Nudge Penticton SPCA >


39228


TheTango-DailyDose-0208201765

Daily Dose – February 9, 2017

Daily Dose
I suppose we can’t give out cold wifi either…
TheTango-DailyDose-0207201771
Daily Dose – February 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Be sure to take in the views
arnold_schwarzenegger_dismisses_reports_he_wants_to_fight_president_trump.jpg
Arnold Schwarzenegger dismisses reports he wants to fight President Trump
Showbiz
Arnold Schwarzenegger has dismissed reports he wants to violently...
TheTango-Rules-0208201741
Rules simply don’t apply to these rebels
Galleries
These people clearly don’t care about the rules.
TheTango-Rules-0208201744
Rules simply don’t apply to these rebels (2)
Galleries
You need to ask yourself if you are this badass.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37888
38743