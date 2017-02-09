Near-death group growing

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A local group focused on talking and learning about near-death experiences is getting strong support in the South Okanagan.

The couple who started the local chapter of the International Association of Near Death Studies, Jose and Anastasia Hernandez, said they have had a good showing at meetings and now have a permanent meeting location in Penticton starting in March.

Those meetings will be held at Oasis United Church on Skaha Lake Road.

"We are really happy about this, this will be good for us," said Anastasia Hernandez. "We can house more people as we get more response."

IANDS is a nonprofit that promotes the responsible exploration of near death and their effects on people's lives.

Jose almost lost his life when medication prescribed to him for a workplace injury shut down his lungs and eventually his heart. After spending three years seeing psychiatrists, he found IANDS.

Once the couple moved to the Okanagan, they connected with a retired nurse counselor who also had been trying to start a local chapter.

The meetings at Oasis will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on the second Saturday of the month at the church, starting March 11.

Their last meeting at their current location in Summerland, will be this Friday.

People interested can RSVP to info@innerimmersion.com.