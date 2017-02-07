Stolen hot rod recovered

Photo: Contributed

A vintage hot rod stolen from an Osoyoos home last month has been recovered, safe and sound.

The 1939 Wileys was taken from Peter Pfannenschmidt’s garage on Jan. 27 while he and his wife vacationed in Mexico.

The “heartbreaking” theft set off a social media frenzy, with posts about the theft being shared thousands of times. Pfannenschmidt also offered a reward online for the recovery of his labour of love.

Sgt. Jason Bayda with the Osoyoos RCMP says they received a call from the family last night, informing them that the car had been recovered.

“It wasn’t us that found it, it was the family and friends on social media,” he said, referring to the widespread attention the crime received. “At that point the car is worthless to anyone.”

Bayda said the car was delivered to the family at an undisclosed location in Oliver, with the person who made the delivery of the car unknown to both parties.

The car is in "pretty good shape, all things considered," said Bayda, with some small damage to the passenger side quarter-panel.

He says they have taken possession of the vehicle for forensic investigation. The Pfannenschmidt household is also being combed over for clues of who carried out theft.