Property crime spree probed

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a recent string of vehicle thefts.

On Feb. 5 at about 8 a.m., police received a report of a green Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen from a Naramata home.

A white Ford Ranger with a punched ignition was located at this scene. It had also been stolen from a Penticton residence overnight.

The next day RCMP received six different reports of theft and property offences in the Naramata area on Lower Moorepark Dr., Naramata Rd., Partridge Dr. and Aikens Loop. Property access keys, a laptop computer and other items were stolen from vehicles.

The laptop was eventually recovered inside the stolen Jeep from the night before. It was abandoned on Aikens Loop, where a 1994 blue Ford F350 was stolen with B.C. plates DS 6519.

Anyone with information on any of these thefts is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP.