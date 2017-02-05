Rare hotrod stolen

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna woman is asking the public for help in finding her father's stolen vintage car.

Vanessa Pfannenschmidt says the vehicle was stolen from the garage of his home in Osoyoos a week ago, while he was away.

She described the car as a 1939 Willys, two-toned in silver and green.

It has a large supercharger sticking out of the hood, and is definitely one of a kind.

"It's absolutely the most heart-breaking thing to see my father's hard work and dedication taken by someone," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP, Crime Stoppers or Pfannenschmidt at 250-300-8947.