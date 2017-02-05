Memories of Slack Alice's

It’s been five years to the day since Slack Alice's Show Pub on Penticton's Front Street was destroyed in a spectacular fire.

While some in the downtown miss the colour and characters the long-existing strip club brought to the city, others aren't sorry it's gone.

"I miss the dancers they were very delightful and colourful customers. I got to know quite a few of them over the years because they came back annually," said Leanne Jakubeit, longtime owner of The Grooveyard.

Flames ripped through Slack Alice’s, along with the Chinese Laundry restaurant and Bubblee’s Beer and Wine store on Feb. 5, 2012.

The building was completely destroyed, and the cause of the fire was never determined.

People who were employed at the businesses were without work, and a gaping hole was left on Front Street.

A piece of Penticton’s history was lost as well.

The Valley Motor Inn, which housed Slack Alice’s, was first known as the B.C. Hotel.

Built in the early 1900’s, it contained a bordello on the top floor for the orchardists, ranch hands and miners who worked in the South Okanagan, according to local historians.

In 1982, Slack Alice’s was opened by Gordon Bell of Alberta, with thousands of exotic dancers performing over the years.

Local historian Randy Manuel said although it was a historic building, he doesn't miss it.

"I never visited the place, and it had been wrecked so badly from an architectural point of view that there was nothing left of the original B.C. Hotel," he said.

Leigh Follestad, owner of Smart Shopper on Main Street, said the loss of Slack Alice's hadn't impacted him in any way.

"I haven't seen an impact on my business," he said. "And I think in the grand scheme of things you're going to see fewer and fewer strip clubs."

Lisa Hughes, a Penticton resident. said she was too young to ever experience the place.

"I became legal age right after it burned down and I was not disappointed to miss it," she said. "I'm not much for drinking in bars and I'm not interested in going to see strippers."

Jeanette Beaven, manager of the Dragon's Den, said she feels the loss because it was part of the city's history.

"It was the second hotel in Penticton and it had a long history here, some of it colourful," she said. "And it was sad to see a historical building that been fixed up, burn down."

A store owner who wished to remain anonymous said Slack Alice's contributed to the edginess of the community.

"I've never been in there, but I do appreciate that everybody has their own activities and therefore they have their place in the community," she said. "It's an era that has come and gone but it had its place with the dancers and bikers who were there.

It's also terribly sad what happened. Nobody likes to see a building go up in flames."

There were also mixed opinions on what should happen to the Front Street lot, left empty when the show pub burned.

Jakubeit said she looks forward to seeing something else go in at the location, now a parking lot.

"As a merchant downtown any time I have to look at an empty lot downtown it tugs at my heartstrings," she said.

Beaven said she would like to see something other than a parking lot there, she's just not sure what.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said there are now two parcels owned by two different developers at the location. Both parcels have plans for commercial space at the ground level and then residential units above.

One development from Schoenne Homes is slated to come to council next month and hopefully the other later on this spring.

“It is exciting to see the focus by the city on downtown revitalization gaining momentum, confidence, and be desirable as a place to work, live and play." he said.