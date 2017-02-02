New fire boat a reality

Dustin Godfrey

Penticton’s Fire Chief Larry Watkinson can now relax a little.

With over $83,000 in funding from the public over 30 days, plus an initial $110,000 from the city, a new fire boat will soon be a reality.

"I have a commitment from the manufacturer that May long weekend, there will be a rescue boat on the lake that we have spec'd out," Watkinson said. "It's going to be a 24-foot, double-aluminum hulled, twin-jet, 600 horsepower machine."

And with that boost from the community, Watkinson won’t need to camp out on the city’s barge to raise the final stretch of funds.

"That was the next step, doing the whole winter campout on the barge, the city barge, and I certainly appreciate the community helping me get beyond that," Watkinson said.

The Legion still has a fundraiser in the works and the District of Summerland has potential funding coming from their budget talks. Watkinson says that could go towards more equipment for marine rescue.

"We have some peripheral equipment that needs to go on the boat still, and they want to make sure that we get everything we need to outfit the boat accordingly," he said.

The new boat will have some extra gadgets that will make rescues more effective than before.

"We're going to have sonar on our new boat, so we'll be able to pick you up without even being able to see you," Watkinson said.

"In the stormy weather and the sonar and the radar, we'll be able to pick you up and we'll find you in the lake."