Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

There are plenty of places in the Penticton area to watch the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Super Bowl in Houston on Sunday.

The Barking Parrot will be hosting its annual Super Bowl Bash with prizes, games and a silent auction.

There will be no cover and the doors open at noon. They're hosting a $15 BBQ beef sandwich, fries and a glass of Budweiser.

Kick off is at 3:30 p.m.

The Tugs Tap House hosts their Tugs Tail Gate Super Bowl Party at 3 p.m.

They are now taking reservations. There will be prizes, football squares, food and drink specials and there's no cover.

The Copper Mug Pub is selling tickets for $15 which includes one drink and one door prize ticket.

Proceeds will go to the Penticton Alumni Hockey Club.

The Naramata Pub Super Bowl festivities start at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

At the Barley Mill Pub, Penticton Secondary School parents are holding a function to raise money for their dry grad.

There will be a $15 ticket for hamburgers and salads at half time.

Tickets will be available at the door.

Clancy's Pub will have prizes for patrons and will offer complimentary chilli and slices of pizza at half time.

They are not taking reservations and it will be on a first come first serve basis for seating.