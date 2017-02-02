Sparks fly over electric bills

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Many Penticton residents have been getting a shock this week when they open their electric utility bills.

Local Facebook groups have been filled with hundreds of comments from upset residents

"If people protested over these increases as they did the waterslides, I'm sure the city would hear loud and clear," wrote one person.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said the significantly colder weather is driving up most bills. Environment Canada reports in January there were 12 days where the temperature was below -10 C, compared to just one day in January 2016.

"Residents that use electric heat would have increased consumption," he said. "Older homes and apartments with poor insulation and single-pane windows get impacted significantly with the increased consumption to keep warm."

However, a woman with gas heating has been flabbergasted by an increase for her household as well.

O’Christy Wiley says her average daily power usage has managed to go up by about 50 per cent.

"It’s never been higher than 40 kWh, and this cycle is 60 kWh," she said.

Wiley says she doesn’t hang Christmas lights, and even upgraded her washer and dryer to a more energy efficient model recently. When she called the city to complain, she claims the utilities department told her that “electricity needs to work harder to get into a home in cold weather.”

To verify this claim, she called a local electrical engineer who said power lines actually have less resistance as temperatures drop. A quick web search confirms this.

Castanet News attempted unsuccessfully to contact the city utility department several times Thursday, eventually visiting city hall to try to verify what Wiley was told on the phone. Questions were redirected to communications officer Mark Parker, who had left for the day.

“It’s BS, I don’t mind that people made a mistake, but own up to it,” Wiley said, almost certain that there has been a mistake on the city’s end.

However, social media is also full of FortisBC customers upset about their bills.

FortisBC spokeswoman Nicole Bogdanovic said winter tends to be the highest use season for electricity and it is common for customers’ bills to increase to reflect this — overall energy use increases by about 50 per cent in the winter months over the summer months.

She added it’s important for customers to know they can contact Fortis for help if they are having difficulty paying their bills.

"We prefer to work with our customers to ensure they have the energy they need, rather than face disconnection. We do this year round, not just in the winter months," she said. "We work with customers on a case by case basis to determine the reason for higher than expected bills and find a solution that may include payment arrangements.”

The City of Penticton offers an energy retrofit program to help homeowners upgrade their homes to be more energy efficient, loaning up to $10,000 amortized over 10 years at an interest rate of prime plus 0.5 per cent. Loan payments are added to the monthly electrical bill.

Electricity bills for February will also likely be higher than expected, according to the mayor.

In addition to the continued cold weather, those bills will reflect a rate increase from $0.1233/kWh to $0.1284/kWh.

-with files from Colin Dacre