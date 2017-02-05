Finding your voice

Photo: Contributed

The Area 82 Toastmasters Clubs are hosting an open house to kick off February as Toastmasters Month.

People are invited to join them on Feb. 6 in meeting room four at the Penticton Community Centre. The event is open to the public, with presentations beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided, along with an opportunity to experience what Toastmasters is all about and how it can help people develop personally and professionally.

People who will be attending, can RSVP here.

The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.