Vigil for shooting victims

Photo: Contributed

The Oasis United Church in Penticton is hosting a candlelight vigil Monday night, 7 - 8 p.m. for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Six people were killed and another five injured when Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, allegedly opened fire at a mosque in the city during evening prayer on Sunday.

“It’s just an opportunity to come together to show support and solidarity for the muslim community, our sisters and brothers and friends and neighbours and just show that we are there to support them,” said vigil organizer Margot Newton.

Newton said they will have a labyrinth set up, and give people the chance to speak if they want to.