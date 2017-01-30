38737
38402

Penticton  

90 days for domestic assault

- | Story: 187407

A man has been handed a 90-day jail sentence over a domestic assault, after his sentencing was adjourned in mid-November.

Duane Mcintosh owns and operates Okanagan Gutters, and after he was found guilty on Nov. 14, Judge Gregory Koturbash agreed to put off sentencing until business died down this month so the three employees could be laid off.

Mcintosh has been given 90 days, despite a defence attorney's request for a three-month conditional sentence.

The nature of the crime was never provided during the November hearing or during the sentencing, but it was noted during the former that Mcintosh had used cocaine prior to the incident.

His former spouse, who suffered serious injuries from the assault, provided a statement during the November hearing, in which she told the court she had difficulties facing the world after the assault.

Koturbash said during the sentencing the court takes domestic assault seriously and noted a lack of insight from Mcintosh that he needed to get off of the drugs and alcohol.

The objective during the sentencing, according to Koturbash, was to deter and rehabilitate, which he said wouldn't have been satisfied with a conditional sentence.

Mcintosh will also have 12 months of probation after jail time is served, including a no-contact order for his former spouse and an order not to possess alcohol and drugs, as well as a weapons prohibition for five years.

*A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Mcintosh entered a guilty plea. He was, in fact, found to be guilty.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

38006
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2501327
Richter Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$309,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


37289


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sunoma
Sunoma Penticton SPCA >


38067


Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 1.20.30 PM

Monday Sports Gifs – January 30, 2017

Galleries
Some trick plays, fantastic flops, and more in this weeks Monday Sports Gifs! untitled Tiny Hawk Benitez Magic! untitled untitled...
Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 1.19.32 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 30, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A gallery that will knock you out! She would knock you out...
Avalanche rescue dogs are awesome!
Avalanche rescue dogs are awesome!
Must Watch
At the Breckenridge Resort in Colorado, six Very Good Doggies are...
ozzy_osbourne_im_not_a_sex_addict.jpg
Ozzy Osbourne: ‘I’m not a sex addict’
Music
Randy rocker Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his 2016 sex addiction...
Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 10.17.28 AM
Audio from ‘Spinal Tap’ turns Donald Trump up to 11
Must Watch
Why does it feel like Donald Trump is Nigel Tufnel and the rest...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38470
36358