90 days for domestic assault

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A man has been handed a 90-day jail sentence over a domestic assault, after his sentencing was adjourned in mid-November.

Duane Mcintosh owns and operates Okanagan Gutters, and after he was found guilty on Nov. 14, Judge Gregory Koturbash agreed to put off sentencing until business died down this month so the three employees could be laid off.

Mcintosh has been given 90 days, despite a defence attorney's request for a three-month conditional sentence.

The nature of the crime was never provided during the November hearing or during the sentencing, but it was noted during the former that Mcintosh had used cocaine prior to the incident.

His former spouse, who suffered serious injuries from the assault, provided a statement during the November hearing, in which she told the court she had difficulties facing the world after the assault.

Koturbash said during the sentencing the court takes domestic assault seriously and noted a lack of insight from Mcintosh that he needed to get off of the drugs and alcohol.

The objective during the sentencing, according to Koturbash, was to deter and rehabilitate, which he said wouldn't have been satisfied with a conditional sentence.

Mcintosh will also have 12 months of probation after jail time is served, including a no-contact order for his former spouse and an order not to possess alcohol and drugs, as well as a weapons prohibition for five years.

*A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Mcintosh entered a guilty plea. He was, in fact, found to be guilty.