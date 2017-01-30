Fire destroys mobile home

Photo: Contributed

Firefighters in Oliver spent Sunday evening battling a structure fire south of town.

Crews were called to the area around Deadman Lake, near Highway 97 shortly after 7 p.m., arriving to find a fully engulfed mobile home.

Fire department spokesman Rob Graham says the home was not occupied at the time, and they believe it was being used to house seasonal fruit pickers.

The blaze is not suspicious, but the cause is still undetermined. The home has been completely destroyed.

Crews were on scene for a little more than two hours.