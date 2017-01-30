38630
38408

Penticton  

Fire destroys mobile home

- | Story: 187401

Firefighters in Oliver spent Sunday evening battling a structure fire south of town.

Crews were called to the area around Deadman Lake, near Highway 97 shortly after 7 p.m., arriving to find a fully engulfed mobile home.

Fire department spokesman Rob Graham says the home was not occupied at the time, and they believe it was being used to house seasonal fruit pickers.

The blaze is not suspicious, but the cause is still undetermined. The home has been completely destroyed.

Crews were on scene for a little more than two hours.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2949976
684-694 McClure Rd.
Aprox. .72 ac. bedrooms Not An Agent baths
$1,800,000
more details
38541




Send us your News Tips!


37105


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sunoma
Sunoma Penticton SPCA >




Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 1.20.30 PM

Monday Sports Gifs – January 30, 2017

Galleries
Some trick plays, fantastic flops, and more in this weeks Monday Sports Gifs! untitled Tiny Hawk Benitez Magic! untitled untitled...
Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 1.19.32 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 30, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A gallery that will knock you out! She would knock you out...
Avalanche rescue dogs are awesome!
Avalanche rescue dogs are awesome!
Must Watch
At the Breckenridge Resort in Colorado, six Very Good Doggies are...
ozzy_osbourne_im_not_a_sex_addict.jpg
Ozzy Osbourne: ‘I’m not a sex addict’
Music
Randy rocker Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his 2016 sex addiction...
Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 10.17.28 AM
Audio from ‘Spinal Tap’ turns Donald Trump up to 11
Must Watch
Why does it feel like Donald Trump is Nigel Tufnel and the rest...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37904