Murder victim was shot

Photo: Facebook Dean J. Gillette

The Penticton RCMP has identified the victim of last week’s homicide in the South Okanagan.

The body of Kelowna man Dean Jefferey Gillette, 27, was found on Jan. 17, beside Willowbrook Road in Kaleden.

On Jan. 24 an autopsy conducted in Kamloops confirmed Gillette’s preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and remain at the scene where the body was recovered.

The RCMP is also continuing to look into any possible link between the truck fire on Highway 3A and Gillette’s murder.

“The RCMP, and Southeast District Major Crime Unit in particular, would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance with this investigation to date,” says Sgt. Steven Rigby, of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

“We look forward to continued co-operation, as we work to determine who is responsible for Gillette’s death.”

Police are working to determine Gillette’s movements the evening prior to, and the morning leading up to the time his body was discovered on January 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.