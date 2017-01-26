38417
36358

Penticton  

Murder victim was shot

- | Story: 187112

The Penticton RCMP has identified the victim of last week’s homicide in the South Okanagan.

The body of Kelowna man Dean Jefferey Gillette, 27, was found on Jan. 17, beside Willowbrook Road in Kaleden.

On Jan. 24 an autopsy conducted in Kamloops confirmed Gillette’s preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and remain at the scene where the body was recovered.

The RCMP is also continuing to look into any possible link between the truck fire on Highway 3A and Gillette’s murder.

“The RCMP, and Southeast District Major Crime Unit in particular, would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance with this investigation to date,” says Sgt. Steven Rigby, of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

“We look forward to continued co-operation, as we work to determine who is responsible for Gillette’s death.”

Police are working to determine Gillette’s movements the evening prior to, and the morning leading up to the time his body was discovered on January 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

38456
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2940417
TINY HOME: For Sale
$85,000
more details
38224




Send us your News Tips!


38067


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Ray
Ray Penticton SPCA >


36107


TheTango-FrozenCars-0124201390

The beauty of frozen cars

Galleries
Cars definitely aren’t supposed to be frozen like this, but still you can’t deny that they look stunning.
TheTango-FrozenCars-0126201780
The beauty of frozen cars (2)
Galleries
Ever had this happen to you? Let us know in the comments!
Dude accidentally skis off 150-foot cliff
Dude accidentally skis off 150-foot cliff
Must Watch
If he’d only had a can of Red Bull in his hand at the...
cyndi_lauper_thrilled_to_be_touring_with_rod_stewart.jpg
Cyndi Lauper thrilled to be touring with Rod Stewart
Music
Cyndi Lauper was thrilled when she learned she would be touring...
Honest Trailer For ‘Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory’
Honest Trailer For ‘Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory’
Must Watch
Wait. They got a cameo from Michael Bolton!?
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34166