Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A Penticton gas station has been robbed at knifepoint for the second time in less than a month.

A worker at the Shell on Fairview Road said she was working by herself at about 5:50 a.m., Thursday, when a man came in with his face covered.

He jumped the counter with a knife in his hand, stealing the whole cash drawer from the till containing about $200

Once outside the gas station, he drove off in a two-door red car with a sun roof.

"It's horrible and scary," the employee said of the experience. "You don't know what they are going to do. You don't even have time to react because it happens so fast."

According to the Penticton RCMP, who responded to the scene, the man departed in an older red car that was possibly a Honda Civic and a plate was obtained.

The license plate came back to a different vehicle that had been stolen from a nearby business.

A red Honda Civic had been reported stolen the previous evening from the Penticton Community Centre parking lot and it is suspected that this may be the same car.

The suspect male is described as five foot, five inches tall and weighing 165 cm. He is stocky build, caucasian and was wearing a black three/quarter length jacket, black jeans and a black toque with a white stripe.

This is the second time in 20 days that the gas station has been robbed in this manner.

On Jan. 6, a man entered the store, jumped over the counter with a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

He stole the cash drawer and ran out the door, getting into a waiting white Oldsmobile Cutlass.

Later that night, police were called to an abandoned vehicle on Granby Avenue. That car, which had recently been reported stolen, was consistent with the getaway car.

The Penticton RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male responsible for Thursday's robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Trina Rae at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477