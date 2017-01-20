Attacker sues alleged victim

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A man facing charges for the beating of a psychologist in Penticton is suing the doctor he allegedly attacked.

Gregory Nield claims Dr. Rajeev Sheoran is responsible for the confrontation, which took place in December 2014 in the psychiatric ward of PRH.

In a lawsuit filed in Kelowna on Jan. 12, Nield alleges Sheoran unlawfully imprisoned him because he falsified a medical certificate, which allowed Nield to be held against his will for 48 hours.

“Defendant Rajeev Sheoran was negligent in his purported treatment of the plaintiff, deliberately antagonizing and provoking the plaintiff,” the notice of claim alleges.

“As a result of the false imprisonment by the defendants, the plaintiff attempted to escape and justifiably assaulted the defendant Sheoran in the process,” it continues.

The lawsuit also names Interior Health, and claims he was force-fed drugs while being held in the psychiatric ward.

The doctor already filed his own civil claim against Nield in September 2016 for the alleged assault, a lawsuit that also names Interior Health for failing to keep him safe. The lawsuit alleges Nield is trained in jiu jitsu and has a history of violence.

The allegations contained in both lawsuits have not been proven in court, and neither have filed responses to each claim.

A pre-trial conference for the aggravated assault charge is set for March 1.