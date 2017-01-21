More than just fixing cars

38547
This is the 12th in a series recognizing businesses that took home awards from the 29th business excellence awards held by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

A Penticton business specializing in collision repair won an excellence award from the chamber of commerce in October.

Boyd Autobody & Glass was given the “Penticton Business of the Year” award.

"It was amazing," said operations manager Ryan Wuthe. "It definitely was unexpected and greatly appreciated for sure."

Boyd has been open for five years at the Carmi Avenue location.

Wuthe credits their success on the employees.

"We have a great team here who respects the customers' circumstances and ultimately believes in our vision of customer satisfaction," he said.

He added they also have strong support from the community and give back in return, including support for the Penticton Farmers' Market and raising money for the SPCA.

They also help the Girl Guides by purchasing 600 boxes of cookies every year and giving them away to customers when they come in to pick up vehicles.

Partnerships with local businesses support the Vees and minor hockey and in 2016, the shop held a fundraiser for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

The business has received recognition from others over the years, but an award from the chamber is a first for them.

As for as what's next, Wuthe said they plan to continue to improve on their already great service and supporting the community. 

