Police confirm murder

Photo: Colin Dacre

Penticton RCMP have confirmed the body found on Jan. 17 near the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory was the victim of a homicide.

The 27-year-old male victim is from the Kelowna area.

Investigators are unable to comment on the cause of death, pending an autopsy scheduled for Jan. 23.

Police have also been unable to link a stolen torched truck found along Highway 3A early the same morning to the homicide. The truck was stolen from West Kelowna on Jan. 6, 2017.

“Although the RCMP continue to investigate this stolen truck because of its proximity to the deceased, at this point, it is unknown if there is a connection between these incidents,” said Cpl. Janelle Shoihet in a media release.

Anyone who may have information about either incident is urged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.