37392
36358

Penticton  

Police confirm murder

- | Story: 186593

Penticton RCMP have confirmed the body found on Jan. 17 near the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory was the victim of a homicide.

The 27-year-old male victim is from the Kelowna area.

Investigators are unable to comment on the cause of death, pending an autopsy scheduled for Jan. 23.

Police have also been unable to link a stolen torched truck found along Highway 3A early the same morning to the homicide. The truck was stolen from West Kelowna on Jan. 6, 2017.

“Although the RCMP continue to investigate this stolen truck because of its proximity to the deceased, at this point, it is unknown if there is a connection between these incidents,” said Cpl. Janelle Shoihet in a media release.

Anyone who may have information about either incident is urged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

38006
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2911947
#109 539 Yates
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$297,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


38525


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Snow
Snow Penticton SPCA >


38138


Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble

Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble

Must Watch
It took the ref a good bit to remember what that foul was called… had to dust off the traveling page in the rule book.
paul_mccartney_files_lawsuit_against_sony_for_beatles_song_rights.jpg
Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony for Beatles song rights
Music
Paul McCartney is suing label executives at Sony/ATV to regain...
Mario went down the wrong pipe
Mario went down the wrong pipe
Must Watch
With the help of some clever mods, this gamer plunged the Mario...
TheTango-FridayFails-0106201776
Friday Fails – January 20, 2017
Galleries
Mostly poor decisions coupled with a little bit of bad luck make...
TheTango-FridayFails-0106201795
Friday Fails – January 20, 2017 (2)
Galleries
According to the dog, this is all the cats fault. In fact, this...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593