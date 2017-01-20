37392
Penticton  

Time for a parks board?

Management of parks and green space has no doubt been one of the most contentious issues for the City of Penticton in recent history.

Public uproar and fallout from the Skaha Lake Park waterslide saga has some people thinking there is a better way to manage public space.

The city is in the middle of creating a new parks master plan. The committee steering the process will disband once the final document is complete, but the chairman of the committee believes the city needs some form of permanent oversight.

During Wednesday's meeting, chairman Ron Ramsey tabled a motion calling for the creation of a local parks board, “to review and approve all changes proposed to defined park areas.”

His suggestion doesn’t include an elected board like Vancouver, but an appointed group made up of stakeholders and community members that would debate parks related issues before they are sent to council.

Ramsey said his motion was narrowly defeated, but with most parks committee members actually speaking in favour of the idea. He said it was ultimately voted down because the committee thought it was premature.

“My intention is to bring this back to the next meeting… I just wanted to tee this thing up,” Ramsey said, adding there was still discussion to be had over whether the board would manage just green space, or public recreation facilities as well.

"In my opinion those are completely intertwined," he said.

