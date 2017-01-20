Budget talks delayed, again

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The City of Penticton has delayed its budget, again.

In a statement posted the city website, incoming city manager Peter Weeber said budget deliberations are now being planned for later in February, instead of starting next week as anticipated.

“I am new to the organization and I need more time to work through the 2017 financial plan with the management team,” said Weeber. “I understand the delay may cause some inconvenience and I didn’t come to this decision lightly.”

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said the decision was ultimately the new city manager’s to make.

“Essentially, he wants the chance to put his stamp on it, and it’s something he needs to live and action.”

This is the 2017 budget’s second delay; the first dates in November were pushed back so the city could learn more about its infrastructure deficit.

In a grand scheme of things, Jakubeit says the city doesn’t legally have to file a budget until April.

“In years past, we’ve done it in the spring later in the year,” he said, noting that council will deal with any community group grant requests on a case by case basis in the interim.