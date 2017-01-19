37392
Penticton  

Going door-to-door

Locals Supporting Locals is out knocking on doors to sell their new calendar, which promotes local businesses and events.

"They sell for $20, and that helps us out with our YouTube videos and a lot of the other work we do out there," said Locals Supporting Locals founder Kevin Proteau. "They contain money-saving coupons on the back, here, geared to get you get back the $20.”

To promote their fourth calendar, they’re holding a release party at the Copper Mug on Valentine’s Day.

"We think it's important to get excited and show everybody our calendars, here, and bring in some local bands," Proteau said.

Attendees at the launch party can expect to see some music from local talent.

"We're bringing in two bands: Timberwolf to rock it with the '80s, and then of course our local recording artists Cosmic Brew who we're very pleased to have for the second time."

On top of the music, the party will be a chance to help out a local charity.

"All the proceeds from the raffles go to Soupateria this year, and they also went there last year," Proteau said.

A 50/50 draw will also be held, with proceeds going to a family that lost their home to a fire this week.

