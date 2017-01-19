Structurlam heading to India

Photo: Structurlam Lakeside Resort Parkade, arches from Structurlam

A set of glue-laminated arches from Penticton’s Structurlam are heading overseas, as a part of a commercial wood demonstration project in India.

The Premier’s Office made the announcement Thursday, calling it the largest shipment of mass timber to India ever.

"Today's announcement marks a significant advancement for B.C.'s market development strategy for wood products in India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” Premier Clark said in a statement.

Uncertainty about how the Trump administration will handle the softwood lumber file has the B.C. forestry industry anxious, and the province has been chasing other markets in Asia.

"India is an economy that is growing quickly and represents an important opportunity for many of British Columbia's export industries, including forestry,” said Michael de Jong, Minister of Finance.

Structurlam president Bill Downing called entering the Indian market “an exciting milestone.”

“As demand continues to grow for our innovative products, we're pleased that we've been able to expand our team and in turn create new jobs for British Columbians,” Downing said in a statement.

The wood shipment will be used to construct a new building at India's Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University located in Ahmedabad, Gujurat State.