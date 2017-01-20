37392
Penticton  

Waste pickup fees going up

Curbside garbage pickup fees are set to go up for communities served by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The RDOS serves electoral areas A through G and Keremeos, and each community will see its own household fee go up between $5 and $20.

A staff report says RDOS fees haven't gone up since they dropped in 2014, despite increasing costs in transportation.

Currently, those fees sit between $110 and $145 per year, depending on the community, but the new fees are expected to bump up to between $120 and $155.

A staffer at Thursday's RDOS environmental and infrastructure committee meeting told directors the cost to pick up garbage in various communities incur different costs for the district, including transportation.

He added that a younger community with more families may produce more waste, including diapers, which could add to that community's tipping fees at the landfill.

