Chasing the checkered flag

A young stock car driver from Kaleden is seeking help from the public to further his career.

Conrad Brightman, 18, has entered the 2017 Search for a Champion Contest where he could win up to $50,000 in sponsorship money.

"It's a perfect opportunity to give myself a chance to become professional in racing," he said.

Brightman started stock car racing at age 16, but his passion for the sport started much earlier.

“My love for racing came from when I was 8 years old, my father was friends with one of the local track legends, Jeff Janzen – driver of the #88 street stock car. I fell in love with the thrill of competition, watching those drivers race for championships,” he said.

He’s already found success, winning the 2016 Hornet Car Championship at the Penticton Speedway last summer.

People interested in supporting Brightman can vote once a day up until Feb. 2.

For more information on the contest, go here.

