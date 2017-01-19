Once-in-a-lifetime game

Photo: Contributed

A curling team in Oliver managed "the equivalent of a baseball no-hitter" on Wednesday evening.

Team Schroter scored an eight-ender in mixed league play.

David Arnold said the manager of the local club in Oliver said she hasn't heard of an eight-ender in the entire Okanagan Valley since the ‘80s.

“The skip, Bruce Schroter has been curling for over 50 years and this is his first,” Arnold said.

Linda Schroter and Bard Barley are also on the team.

Arnold said Schroter had a dramatic final shot to get all eight rocks into scoring position.