Banned from OIB lands

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A South Okanagan man with a long history of property theft charges and breaches of conditions was sentenced to 150 days behind bars on Thursday in Penticton court.

Jeremy Hargreaves was handed the sentence, after he pleaded guilty to charges including possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

Crown counsel Ann Lerchs told the court that on March 22, 2016, a resident reported his vehicle had been broken into.

The following April, an officer reviewing pawn shop records found that a drill stolen from the vehicle had been pawned at Quick N Easy Pawnbrokers. The pawn shop stated Hargreaves said the drill belonged to his uncle.

In 2016, Hargreaves also failed to obey bail conditions such as curfew. He was missing from his home on the Osoyoos Indian Band reserve in Oliver multiple times, eventually leading to his arrest.

In Jan. 2016 OIB council passed a resolution effectively banning him from their lands, leading to some debate around where he should be incarcerated. The new Okanagan Regional Correctional Centre is on OIB land, and it was suggested he be sent to Kamloops instead. He is not a member of the First Nation.

When given an opportunity to speak, Hargreaves said he was not going to be on the OIB land any more and needs to be released to be with his pregnant girlfriend.

Judge Gregory Koturbash told Hargreaves “needed to grow up at some point” and that he and his girlfriend were dealing their child a bad card to start.

Hargreaves was given time served credit of 5 days, leaving him with a remaining 145 days in jail. He was also given one year probation.