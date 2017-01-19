38416
38196

Penticton  

Banned from OIB lands

- | Story: 186487

A South Okanagan man with a long history of property theft charges and breaches of conditions was sentenced to 150 days behind bars on Thursday in Penticton court.

Jeremy Hargreaves was handed the sentence, after he pleaded guilty to charges including possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

Crown counsel Ann Lerchs told the court that on March 22, 2016, a resident reported his vehicle had been broken into.

The following April, an officer reviewing pawn shop records found that a drill stolen from the vehicle had been pawned at Quick N Easy Pawnbrokers. The pawn shop stated Hargreaves said the drill belonged to his uncle.

In 2016, Hargreaves also failed to obey bail conditions such as curfew. He was missing from his home on the Osoyoos Indian Band reserve in Oliver multiple times, eventually leading to his arrest.

In Jan. 2016 OIB council passed a resolution effectively banning him from their lands, leading to some debate around where he should be incarcerated. The new Okanagan Regional Correctional Centre is on OIB land, and it was suggested he be sent to Kamloops instead. He is not a member of the First Nation.

When given an opportunity to speak, Hargreaves said he was not going to be on the OIB land any more and needs to be released to be with his pregnant girlfriend.

Judge Gregory Koturbash told Hargreaves “needed to grow up at some point” and that he and his girlfriend were dealing their child a bad card to start.

Hargreaves was given time served credit of 5 days, leaving him with a remaining 145 days in jail. He was also given one year probation.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2548086
1835 Nancee Way Court
0 bedrooms 0 baths
$0
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Missy
Missy Penticton SPCA >


37780


TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0119201776

Grandmas who are way more badass than you

Galleries
Remember the stereotype that all grandmas are tiny and sweet, spending days baking cakes, playing Bingo and knitting? Well...
TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0118201791
Grandmas who are way more badass than you (2)
Galleries
We’ve collected some of the best images proving that...
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
Must Watch
Somebody upstairs messed up and put a doggy soul into a cat body.
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Must Watch
This brand new sports hall opened only just recently. Everyone...
will_grace_back_for_10_new_episodes.jpg
Will & Grace back for 10 new episodes
Showbiz
Beloved TV sitcom Will & Grace is officially returning to the...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38211