Broadway show underway

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A big production featuring local talent is now underway at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Broadway Musicals In Concert - Part 2, presented by Soundstage Productions, kicked off Wednesday night and continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the hotel.

"We are tackling new musicals that are big on Broadway right now, one of them being Hamilton, and we are also re-visiting the tried and true," said director Lynne Leydier. "There is something here for everyone from drama to just pure comedy."

The show has about 38 performers, all from the Okanagan.

The 2017 production follows on the heels of last year's Broadway Musicals in Concert, which was well received.

There were more than 20 shows featured in the 2016 production, including Le Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Annie and Wicked.

There are still some tickets available for this week's shows, with fewer available on Friday and Saturday night.

There is also a matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at the hotel.

For more information, go here.