38416
38196

Penticton  

Broadway show underway

- | Story: 186486

A big production featuring local talent is now underway at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Broadway Musicals In Concert - Part 2, presented by Soundstage Productions, kicked off Wednesday night and continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the hotel.

"We are tackling new musicals that are big on Broadway right now, one of them being Hamilton, and we are also re-visiting the tried and true," said director Lynne Leydier. "There is something here for everyone from drama to just pure comedy."

The show has about 38 performers, all from the Okanagan.

The 2017 production follows on the heels of last year's Broadway Musicals in Concert, which was well received.

There were more than 20 shows featured in the 2016 production, including Le Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Annie and Wicked.

There are still some tickets available for this week's shows, with fewer available on Friday and Saturday night. 

There is also a matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at the hotel.

For more information, go here.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

38132
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2929620
1251 Kelglen Cres
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
38340




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Missy
Missy Penticton SPCA >


38384


TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0119201776

Grandmas who are way more badass than you

Galleries
Remember the stereotype that all grandmas are tiny and sweet, spending days baking cakes, playing Bingo and knitting? Well...
TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0118201791
Grandmas who are way more badass than you (2)
Galleries
We’ve collected some of the best images proving that...
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
Must Watch
Somebody upstairs messed up and put a doggy soul into a cat body.
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Must Watch
This brand new sports hall opened only just recently. Everyone...
will_grace_back_for_10_new_episodes.jpg
Will & Grace back for 10 new episodes
Showbiz
Beloved TV sitcom Will & Grace is officially returning to the...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36280