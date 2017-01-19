Local resentment of hockey

37392
Some members of outdoor sports groups in Penticton feel they are not getting a fair piece of the pie, while the city focuses on nurturing its historic and iconic hockey scene.

The city is currently slogging through creating a new master parks plan, the first since 1993. On Wednesday, the committee of stakeholders and community members behind the plan heard what the public thought about their first draft.

Consultant Catherine Berris said there was a segment of respondents who voiced displeasure about the city’s focus on hockey.

Similar comments were registered during last summer's initial online feedback window.

“Community sports that all kids can access, not focusing on the highly competitive sports like Spring League Hockey. Penticton parks and rec should be supporting minor associations first and the club sports second,” wrote one respondent.

Berris made a suggestion of taking the phrase “hockey-town” out of the plan, something that was greeted with bewilderment by some on the committee.

“But we are a hockey town,” Barb Hoolaeff said, “No insult to lacrosse or soccer, but hockey is the number one sport in this town and the town makes an awful lot of money off hockey.”

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said the city should not shy away from promoting what they are strong at just to be “politically correct.”

“I think the plan needs to identify that we can't be all things to all groups,” he added.

After the group told the consultant to keep the phrase “hockey-town” in the plan, committee member from the general community, Gary Denton said the soccer vs. hockey debate deserves to happen.

“It's a sport that has a participation to at least what we have in participation for hockey,” he said, noting the city shouldn’t be considering the economic benefits of a high level hockey program during parks planning.

“I think there’s been some pushback from soccer players saying ‘we are not getting enough airtime here, there is enough people playing soccer; why should there be a fourth ice rink, show us the cost benefit analysis compared to an artificial turf field or other facilities.’”

“Just because we are a ‘hockey-town’, it doesn’t trump another sport,” Denton added.

Ezra Cremers, the committee’s organized field sport rep and local soccer coach, agreed that the city should carry out feasibility studies on things like an artificial turf field or the Memorial Arena.

“It's worth having the debate about how much money the city has, and what can you do with that money.”

Cremers said he has heard grumblings from those in the soccer community over the city’s apparent focus on hockey, stating it’s a slippery slope to define Penticton is a “hockey-town.”

“But for me the concern is the for-profit part of that, I think that is an even more slippery slope which plays off commercial,” he said referring the public opposition to the commercialization of public facilities and green space.

That, apparently, was a can of worms the committee had no interest in opening.

“We leave that point for now, that’s a minefield,” said Chair Ron Ramsay.

“Yeah it’s an emotional one,” chimed in the consultant via speaker phone.

“It’s not,” retorted Cremers shaking his head, “I absolutely disagree with that statement, it's not emotion-based.”

Cremers added that it’s possible neither soccer fields nor ice rinks are the answer, stating that it appears to be wineries, beaches and most importantly just regular green space that draws people to the area.

“What kind of green space can we get for $30M?” he asked, referring to the long terms costs of replacing or repairing and maintaining Memorial Arena.

