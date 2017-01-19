Black ice strands drivers

Photo: Suzy Sanders

Drivers trying to get to Highway 97 this morning from Willowbrook were trapped by extremely icy roads.

Suzy Sanders said she got onto Green Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m. to find the road blocked by eight stranded vehicles.

“Some in the ditch, some just parked on the road… they couldn't move without sliding out of control.”

With the other road exiting Willowbrook closed while police investigate the discovery of a body, Sanders said traffic began piling up.

“It took two hours for Argo to get a salt truck up there. By that time there were numerous vehicles stranded, including an ambulance,” she said.

“We were the ninth car there, and were stuck for two hours waiting.”

Slick roads also resulted in a three-vehicle crash near Okanagan Falls this morning.