Penticton  

Icy roads cause crashes

Icy roads in the South Okanagan caused a pair of motor vehicle accidents Thursday morning.

Capt. Peter Maliepaard, with the Okanagan Falls Fire Department, said at about 8:30 a.m., a vehicle lost control on Waterman's Hill on Hwy. 97 and slid on its side into the ditch.

When a semi-truck stopped behind the crash, another vehicle careened into the back on the semi. No one was injured in the incident.

Shortly after at about 8:45 a.m., a vehicle slid into the ditch on Green Lake Road.

The person walked away and there was no damage to the vehicle.

Maliepaard said the roads should be better now, but advised people driving early in the morning, shortly after daybreak, to be careful.

36800


