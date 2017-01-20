37392
Penticton  

Dream festival returning

The Dream Music Festival is returning to Penticton for the third year this spring.

The festival is organized by the Dream Cafe Co-op, and will take place on May 12 and 13 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, which will be dressed up as a remote version of the Dream Cafe.

This year’s line-up features last year’s festival favourite Shakura S’Aida with pianist Lance Anderson, Russell de Carle from Prairie Oyster, Canada’s legendary blues man Big Dave McLean, and Angel Forrest with her two guitar players Denis Coulombe and Ricky Paquette.

Once again, the festival format features the Dream Festival Band, an ever changing troupe of performers backing the featured performers.

This collection of artists features frontman Steve Dawson, plus back-up artists Chris Norquist, Jerry Cook  and Bernie Addington.

For more information, head to the festival's website.

