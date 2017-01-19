38416
35687

Penticton  

An urban deer problem

- | Story: 186418

The euthanization of a family of four cougars this week has some in Penticton calling for something to be done about the city’s urban deer population.

The B.C. Conservation Service said the adult female cougar appeared to be teaching the three juveniles how to hunt easily targeted urban deer.

The City of Penticton considered a deer cull in 2012, eventually changing it into a relocation program with the Penticton Indian Band, but this week's Mayor's Minute, Andrew Jakubeit said it never actually got off the ground.

“There was a changeover at the conservation office and we had to go back to square one. It’s the province's jurisdiction, they have a large set of rules around what you have to do to have a cull or to relocate the deer, so it's not as simple as it sounds.”

“And to some people, they are very cute and cuddly, and they get up in arms if you try to do anything about them,” Jakubeit said pointing to large lawsuits launched at Invermere over their deer cull program.

Minister of Environment Mary Polak acknowledged that human/wildlife conflicts are “becoming an increasing challenge.”

She says for now, the B.C. Conservation Service focuses on public outreach and education to attempt to prevent the conflicts from happening in the first place, adding they contact local governments to offer help on how to mitigate risks.

Polak said it’s actually up to local governments formulate a plan to control urban deer, plans that would then be subject to provincial approval.

“If we look at whats happened in other locations, probably the most well known would be in and around Oak Bay - that’s the local governments.”

The Oak Bay deer cull reduced the local population of deer by 11 over 16 days, but was met with fierce opposition and protests from animal rights groups.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

38006
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2793313
515 Beaver Lake Rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,900
more details
38457




Send us your News Tips!


38033


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bilbah
Bilbah Penticton SPCA >




TheTango-DailyDose-0117201757

Daily Dose – January 19, 2016

Daily Dose
Gaze away at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0118201758
Daily Dose – January 19, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Guaranteed to make you smile.
lindsay_lohan_educating_herself_about_islam.jpg
Lindsay Lohan ‘educating herself’ about Islam
Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan’s friends have denied reports she has...
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201738
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious
Galleries
There’s never a dull moment with kids!
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201728
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious (2)
Galleries
Some of these kids are destined for greatness.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35991