38416
35687

Penticton  

Calling all Elvis fans

- | Story: 186404

The Penticton Elvis Festival is putting out a call for judges for its Elvis Presley tribute contest in June.

The festival, which runs from June 23 to June 25, has three judges so far, and co-chair and director of judges Dave Martin says he'd like to have one or two more.

Martin has two main criteria for those looking to be judges: they should have a keen ear and they should know Elvis "to some degree."

"The music counts the most as far as the contest goes," Martin said, noting a keen ear can better tell when someone is slightly off-key.

Martin says the judge will also need to be available on all three days of the festival, which will be taking place at Okanagan Lake Park.

Last year's contest held 32 Elvis tributes, while so far this year the count is up to 34, with a cap at 40. Just one of those Elvis tributes is coming from Penticton so far, while up to five are coming from the UK. In the past, others have come from as far away as Australia and Germany.

The festival is also looking for more volunteers this year. While last year the festival had around 50, Martin said the festival is looking for 60 or more this year.

Those who are interested in judging or volunteering can contact Martin at 250-487-8781.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2892312
2219 Terrero Place
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$667,400
more details
38207




Send us your News Tips!


38138


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bilbah
Bilbah Penticton SPCA >


38033


TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201738

Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious

Galleries
There’s never a dull moment with kids!
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201728
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious (2)
Galleries
Some of these kids are destined for greatness.
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
Must Watch
Charles Martinet stumbled in late to an audition for a video game...
uma_thurman_testifies_in_custody_trial.jpg
Uma Thurman testifies in custody trial
Showbiz
Uma Thurman has no psychological issues which would impair her...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0109201721
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017
Galleries
Ever ridden a denim scooter? Yeah, neither have we…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37732
36358