Calling all Elvis fans

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer File photo

The Penticton Elvis Festival is putting out a call for judges for its Elvis Presley tribute contest in June.

The festival, which runs from June 23 to June 25, has three judges so far, and co-chair and director of judges Dave Martin says he'd like to have one or two more.

Martin has two main criteria for those looking to be judges: they should have a keen ear and they should know Elvis "to some degree."

"The music counts the most as far as the contest goes," Martin said, noting a keen ear can better tell when someone is slightly off-key.

Martin says the judge will also need to be available on all three days of the festival, which will be taking place at Okanagan Lake Park.

Last year's contest held 32 Elvis tributes, while so far this year the count is up to 34, with a cap at 40. Just one of those Elvis tributes is coming from Penticton so far, while up to five are coming from the UK. In the past, others have come from as far away as Australia and Germany.

The festival is also looking for more volunteers this year. While last year the festival had around 50, Martin said the festival is looking for 60 or more this year.

Those who are interested in judging or volunteering can contact Martin at 250-487-8781.