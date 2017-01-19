37392
38310

Penticton  

Local youth has PM's ear

- | Story: 186400

A Penticton youth has earned a prestigious spot on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Youth Council.

Mac Tebbutt, a third-year engineering student at UBC Okanagan and a competitive rodeo athlete, was chosen from a pool of 14,000 applicants from across Canada for 15 spots on the council.

“One of the prime minister’s election promises was to initiate a youth council to listen and engage youth in areas of mental health, environment, employment, clean growth, agriculture and youth engagement,” Tebbutt said.

Tebbutt is the only representative from BC, and the only council member representing the youth organization, 4-H.

Throughout the fall, Tebbutt participated in video conferences and attended meetings in Ottawa with the prime minister and his fellow council members.

Next week, the council will meet in Calgary for a new set of face-to-face meetings and to welcome a second set of council members.

Tebbutt credits much of his leadership training and public speaking skills to 4-H.

"4-H is an amazing program that teaches leadership, engagement and farm safety," he said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

37167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2912605
1122 Chilcotin Court
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,230,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


37968


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bilbah
Bilbah Penticton SPCA >


37432


TheTango-DailyDose-0117201757

Daily Dose – January 19, 2016

Daily Dose
Gaze away at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0118201758
Daily Dose – January 19, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Guaranteed to make you smile.
lindsay_lohan_educating_herself_about_islam.jpg
Lindsay Lohan ‘educating herself’ about Islam
Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan’s friends have denied reports she has...
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201738
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious
Galleries
There’s never a dull moment with kids!
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201728
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious (2)
Galleries
Some of these kids are destined for greatness.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37351
36358