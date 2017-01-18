38416
Penticton  

Family homeless after fire

The community of Osoyoos is pulling together to support a family who lost their home in a fire this week.

Fire Chief Rick Jones said they were called to the home at 8504 70th Avenue at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday to find a growing fire in the basement. By the time crews knocked it down, it had gutted a large part of the home and damaged most of its contents.

Brenda Dorosz of the “Gift Cupboard” is one of many people organizing donations for the family of six, which did not have tenants insurance.

“At this point we are looking for mostly essentials, clothing, coats, shoes, blankets, toys, that kind of stuff,” Dorosz said noting donations can be dropped off at the elementary school or at Sierra Self Storage.

She said there have been a couple of offers from people within Osoyoos to let the family stay with them while they find permanent housing.

“This community is amazing, I’ve lived here my entire life and every time we need something the community comes together.”

“We have an elderly lady who’s moving, and has given us basically the entire furniture of her home because she’s moving into a care facility, it's just amazing to me,” she said.

People have gone as far as driving all the way to Penticton to purchase things the family needs, she said.

