Penticton  

Businesses support family

The community is rallying to help a Penticton family who lost their belongings in a fire on Monday.

All day Thursday, people can get haircuts by donation at Hair By Ashley in the city to help out Tanya Mercier, William Mathison and their family.

"I've known Tanya's family for most of my life," said Ashley Weninger, the owner/operator of Hair by Ashley. "And her mom and her family are people who welcome everyone with open arms. If you need something they are there to help, so I wanted to collect donations to give back to them."

The young family of five has had to start from scratch, after the fire ripped through their house Monday afternoon.

Mercier and Mathison, who Weninger described as still devastated but coping, also did not have tenant's insurance.

In addition to cutting hair, Weninger is accepting donations of clothing, food, pet food, toys and housewares on Thursday at the location at 116 Wade Avenue West.

If people want to give furniture, she will pick that up in her truck at a later date.

"I just want to bring the community together and help out a couple of people along the way," she said.

Thursday's event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Funds raised at the 50/50 being held at the Rock 'n' it  Local Into Your Heart Locals Supporting Locals calendar release party on Feb. 14 at the Copper Mug Pub will also go to the family, according to organizer Kevin Proteau.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family.

